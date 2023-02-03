Meek Mill “Don’t Follow The Heathens Freestyle,” Millyz ft. Albee Al & Leaf Ward “Risk Takers” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Last year Meek Mill promised to deliver a new project at the end of every quarter of 2023 and while his fans await his first new album of the year, the Philadelphia rapper comes through with some light work to keep them appeased till that time comes.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Don’t Follow The Heathens,” Meek Mill politics in a penthouse studio where he lays down a freestyle in the rawest of forms and in a single take no less. No booth, no headphones, no mic, just a beat bumping out the speakers and Meek’s bars over the instrumental. Good ish, b.

Back in Bean Town, Millyz continues to show and prove he’s a problem with the pen and in is clip to “Risk Takers” is joined by Albee Al and Leaf Ward in an underground spot where the men floss jewels and bubble coats galore to stay warm and probably conceal some heat.

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Rican De Menace, Tyler Loyal, and more.

MEEK MILL – “DON’T FOLLOW THE HEATHENS FREESTYLE”

MILLYZ FT. ALBEE AL & LEAF WARD – “RISK TAKERS”

RICAN DE MENACE – “UH OHHH”

TYLER LOYAL – “BACK IN DAT MODE”

SYMBA FT. RODDY RICCH – “NEVER CHANGE”

JAYDAYOUNGAN – “GOODBYE”

LUH TYLER – “DENNIS”

LO PROFILE – “WELCOME HOME”

GLOSS UP FT. K CARBON, SLIMERONI & ALEZA – “EENY MEENY MINY MOE”

