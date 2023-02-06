THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

TMZ is reporting that, unfortunately, there is still some bad blood between the two surviving members of Migos, resulting in a physical altercation backstage at last night’s Grammy Awards.

Sources tell the news outlet that just before Quavo hit the stage to honor his nephew and bandmate Takeoff during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, he got into a fight with estranged member Offset. Apparently, the Recording Academy asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. Quavo blocking Offset from the tribute is what allegedly led to the confrontation.

Following the fight, Quavo proceeded to hit the stage to perform “Without You,” a song he wrote specifically as his tribute to Takeoff, with gospel group Maverick City Music. Still, fans were disappointed that Offset was unable to be a part of the tribute as well.

You can watch the tribute in the video below.

REPORT: Quavo & Offset In Physical Altercation Following Grammy Tribute to Takeoff was originally published on hiphopnc.com