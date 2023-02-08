Donald Trump Re-Posts Photo Alleging Ron DeSantis Was ‘Groomer’ Of Teen Girls As High School Teacher

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of Oh, What To Do About All Of This White Nationalist-On-White Nationalist Crime? former President Donald Trump is letting it be known that there is no honor amongst the white, fragile and aggrieved now that he and fellow GOPropagandist Gov. Ron DeSantis appear to both seeking to secure the Republican nomination for president in 2024. On Tuesday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to repost a 20-year-old photo and caption accusing “DeSanctimonous” of being a “pedophile” and “groomer” of high school girls, who he’s accused of drinking with when he was a high school teacher.

In another post, Trump called DeSantis a “globalist,” which he also called the conservative group Club For Growth (which he called “Club For No Growth) because the group “couldn’t get away from China, Europe, Asia and parts of the unknown.” (It may be “unknown” to Trump that China is part of Asia. Also, what exactly is wrong with globalism? Why are right-wing xenophobes like Trump so anti-every single country except for America?)

Honestly, I’m a little confused about why Trump is referring to DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious.” It couldn’t possibly be because of DeSantis’ racist war on “wokeness,” CRT and Black history, which Trumptimonius is equally guilty of. Also, I’m just not sure where Trump gets off going at DeSantis over allegations of inappropriateness with young women with all the sexual misconduct allegations he has under his own belt. (Not that I care to defend DeSantis. Personally, I hope Klan and Kanner KKKompletely destroy each other.)

From Business Insider:

The picture shows a 23-year-old DeSantis smiling between three women with blurred out faces, whose ages aren’t clear. One of the females in the photos is holding a brown glass bottle but DeSantis isn’t pictured drinking. Still, the caption reads, “Here is Ron DeSantimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher,” followed by the vomit emoji.

The original message Trump reshared was from a user named Dong-Chan Lee, whose Truth Social describes him as a “paleoconservative” and Trump supporter.

The origin of the photo is Hill Reporter, a Democratic super PAC blog. The New York Times reported in November that the photo was taken after the 2001 to 2002 academic year that DeSantis spent as a teacher at the elite Darlington School before attending Harvard Law School.

Darlington is a boarding school located in Rome, Georgia, where DeSantis coached baseball and football and taught history and government.

Allegations aside, can you imagine DeSantis as a high school history teacher? You just know he was handing out detention slips to any student that suggested America was founded on slavery just because most of the Founding Fathers had slaves and because America, as a country, engaged in the transatlantic slave trade. (The nerve, amirite?) Not that just things are likely to happen in Rome, Georgia, but still.) DeSantis was probably encouraging his students to sleep in class more because even then he didn’t want to be associated with anyone who stays woke.

Anyway, it’s worth mentioning that DeSantis is lowkey throwing shots at Trump as well.

More from Insider:

Earlier in the day, DeSantis held an event on defamation laws in which he praised a conservative lawyer who represented Dominion Voting Machines in its defamation lawsuit against Trump ally Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO lashed out against DeSantis on Twitter, but Trump himself didn’t mention the roundtable.

Instead, Trump reposted the photo of DeSantis and tore into the governor on other unrelated matters. They included a screenshot of a Tampa Bay Times story in which DeSantis said he was “glad” violent Trump protestors had been arrested after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

So, basically, DeSantis is acting like he’s not an advocate for Trump’s “big lie,” and Trump is accusing DeSantis of supporting the insurrection Trump absolutely inspired. You just gotta love the complete lack of self-awareness at play here.

This MAGA beef between Trump and DeSantis has been brewing since last year if we’re being honest. And while right-wingers are deciding which anti-Black, anti-diversity and anti-truth closeted white supremacist to throw their support behind, the rest of us are just praying to Woke Jesus that neither of these fools get anywhere near the Oval Office in 2024.

