Brett Favre is adding more credentials to his personal “This guy is thee absolute worst,” allegedly, file. The former NFL quarterback is suing Shannon Sharpe and others for their commentary on the allegations that he intercepted funds that should have gone to welfare recipients.

Buy now you may have heard about Favre allegedly finessed funds intended for the poor and used them instead to build a new volleyball gym for his daughter’s college team at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater.

Reports TMZ:

Favre filed the lawsuits earlier this week in Mississippi — naming state auditor Shad White as a defendant in one of the suits as well. The Green Bay Packers legend claims in the suits all three defamed him when talking about his alleged role in a welfare funds scandal in Mississippi. Favre said McAfee made some of the remarks on his podcast, alleging the former NFL punter said the ex-QB was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.” The Hall of Famer claimed Sharpe muttered defamatory comments on his FS1 show — when he said Sharpe called Favre a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low.” As for White, Favre says the Mississippi official has “shamelessly and falsely” attacked him for months “in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”

In the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, Favre is accused of pocketing millions, which he is adamantly denying. There is no word on exactly how much Favre is seeking in damages.

The Caucasity: Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe Over Welfare Funds Scandal Commentary was originally published on hiphopwired.com