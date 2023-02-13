NC State Student Found Dead In Apparent Suicide On Campus

The campus of North Carolina State University is in mourning once again, as a female student was found dead of an apparent suicide inside her dorm on Saturday, February 11.

As reported by WRAL, authorities found the student, an undergrad in NC State’s engineering program, deceased in Sullivan Hall. This marks the 8th on-campus death since the start of the 2022-2023 school year. This tragedy occurred just a few days after a student died of natural causes at E.S. King Village, an apartment complex for post-undergrad students, older undergrads, and students with families.

In a statement, Chancellor Randy Woodson wrote to the Wolfpack community, “No matter the cause, the loss of a friend, a roommate, a classmate, hurts deeply and can seem overwhelming to cope with. Words do little to console, but I want you to know I share in your grief, and your community shares in your grief. And if you are struggling, there are ways to get help.”

NC State has announced that classes will be cancelled on Thursday (Feb. 16) for a “Wellness Day” for students to check in on their mental health. Additional counseling will also be made available for Sullivan Hall residents and engineering students. Woodson also reminded students of the various mental health resources that are available, including their Counseling Center, AcademicLiveCare, and their large network of off-campus providers that partner with the school.

