Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Beauty Beat

Rihanna has a knack for breaking the internet. The Grammy-Award-winning artist still has the streets buzzing after her riveting Super Bowl Half Time Show. If fans aren’t raving about the catalog of music from the star, they’re chatting about her seamless beauty beat. The gorgeous look was created by none other than Pricillia Ono, Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip. We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip,” Priscilla Ono says in a statement.

If you loved Rih’s look at want to recreate it for yourself. Check out a step-by-step tutorial, courtesy of Priscilla.

Ono applied thin layers of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

She followed that up with Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation.

She also used Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder so that skin still looked like skin, but was performance-proof, too.

And for the lip? All it took was one swipe of the creamy, whipped formula of the NEW! Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick.

The high-impact red color delivered a smooth, lightweight texture that’s comfortable and non-drying on the lips, making it the perfect choice for Rihanna’s performance lip.

Did you love Rihanna’s look?

