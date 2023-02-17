The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Riley is still celebrating her birthday and was spotted on Instagram showing off her style during her birthday party she looked amazing!

The actress and singer was spotted on the ‘Gram showing off her drip giving us fashion envy in a metallic blue ensemble that we love. The dress was from Fashion Nova and fit the beauty like a glove, featuring ruffles at the hem and on the sides She paired the one shouldered look with minimal jewelry including silver hoop earrings and Cult of Coquette heels. Styled by Icon Tips, the beauty topped off her look by wearing her copper colored hair in a shoulder length bob with a middle part that framed both sides of her face. She also added a sparkling silver bag to match her accessories and served face and body she modeled the look to perfection.

The starlet took to the social media platform to share the stunning look, showing off her birthday slay with her 1.5 million followers. “Est. 2/15/86 but I’m celebrating my birthday the rest of the week

: @shaunandru

: @missdrini

: @stylesbydavonte

Styled by: @icontips ” she captioned the look while supporting her friend Coco on her big night. Check it out below.

You go, girl! We’re loving this look on her! What do you think about this effortless slay?

Don’t miss…

Amber Riley: I Don’t F-ck With The Body-Positivity Movement

Tyler Perry, Tika Sumpter, Amber Riley & Yandy Smith Attend HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s ‘Nobody’s Fool’ Screening

Amber Riley Celebrates Her Birthday In A Metallic Blue Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com