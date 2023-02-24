THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Millyz ain’t gonna rest until Hip-Hoppers take notice that his bars are better than those of your favorite rappers and his flows are just as intricate. To drive that point home the Bawsten rapper links up with the Verzuz Gawd to show and prove he can hold his own with a Hip-Hop legend.

In his latest visuals to “Moon Roof,” Millyz calls on the MC expertise of Jadakiss to join him as they roll around the city to blow some smoke, turn up with some thick young women and pour it up in the club. They also apparently went to church but we doubt it was to take in the pastor’s gospel. Then again you never know.

Back in the studio, Lil Wayne returns for a rare visual appearance, and for his clip to “Kant Nobody,” links up with Swizz Beatz to drop some bars over a dope beat and a DMX sample. R.I.P, X.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tony Yayo featuring TyDag, BabyTron, and more.

MILLYZ FT. JADAKISS – “MOON ROOF”

LIL WAYNE FT. DMX – “KANT NOBODY”

TONY YAYO & TYDAG – “BAG MOVER”

REY CEYLON, TIMBO KING & DAWIT JUSTICE – “JACKET FULLA MEDALZ”

BABYTRON – “OUT ON BOND”

CRUCH CALHOUN & MAINO – “BLACK SHEEP”

EST GEE – “UNDEFEATED”

MEYHEM LAUREN – “AIRPLANE MODE”

ROBB BANK$ – “ENOUGH”

LOR SOSA FT. FAT TREL – “EXTRA MEAN”

The post Millyz ft. Jadakiss “Moon Roof,” Lil Wayne ft. DMX “Kant Nobody” & More | Daily Visuals 2.24.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Millyz ft. Jadakiss “Moon Roof,” Lil Wayne ft. DMX “Kant Nobody” & More | Daily Visuals 2.24.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com