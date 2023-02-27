Usher has been making a lot of moves lately, and his latest announcement certainly has R&B fans excited for what’s to come.
As revealed in a recent write-up from GQ about Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, he exclaimed his reunion with longtime super producer L.A. Reid. The two have come together to form a brand-new record label, and they’re both extremely excited to get to work.
Usher and Reid have had an up-and-down relationship over the past twenty-plus years, but they both describe the recent reconnection as a “full circle moment”. The long-proclaimed King of R&B also plans on being the first signee of the new company.
The super successful Vegas residency and high-powered record label plans aside, Usher also recently teased a new single called GLU on TikTok, which will feature Lori Harvey in the accompanying video. Keep reading to check out the teaser video!
Usher plans on bringing real R&B back to the forefront, and his fans can’t wait to see how he gets that done!
Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
