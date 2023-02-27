THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

James Harden recently befriended a MSU student who was left in critical condition after Michigan State University’s campus shooting that took place on February 13th. Sources say John Hao, a twenty-year-old international student from China, was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced paralyzed from the chest down. Hao’s parents, in devestation of the recent news, have flown to the states to see their son with little to no recollection of the english language.

Sixers star James Harden came across the story and wanted to help out any way that he could. Harden sent sneakers, including a game-worn pair, to the hospital that Hao was located, he contributed a healthy donation to his GoFundMe, and spent some time on Facetime with Hao, offering his best words of encouragement. “Everything will work itself out, be strong. I know it’s tough right now but you have to stay physically strong you know what I mean?” Harden said, “You just gotta, think positive things and keep pushing, and keeping fighting. I got you”

Harden, in a recent game playing against the Memphis Grizzlies, rocked a headband in support of his new friend Hao. He took to instagram “Went headband for my guy JH (John Hao) #UNO”

A GoFundMe has been made to alleviate the medical costs of Hao.

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-needed-for-a-beloved-global-spartan-john-h

James Harden Gifts Michigan State University Shooting Victim Game-Worn Sneakers and Facetimes Him was originally published on wrnbhd2.com