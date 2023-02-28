Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two piece look and we’re swooning!
The beauty shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots by the water at night, by the pool by day and of course, included a few car selfies to show off her style from all angles.
It’s official Yung Miami has done it again when it comes to giving us style goals and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down when it comes to serving LEWKS anytime soon!
What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
The Morning Hustle & TV One 'Asking For A Friend' Sweepstakes'
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Damson Idris, Lori Harvey & The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Attend The Season 6 Premiere Event In Los Angeles
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards