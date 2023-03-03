THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and Offset’s brand new meal at McDonald’s is meeting backlash from several franchise owners of the popular fast food restaurant. Opposition comes from owners who say the rap couple doesn’t align with the company’s values.

The date-night-themed meal comes with a Quarterpounder With Cheese, Cheeseburger, large fry, two drinks, bbq sauce, and an apple pie.

The disgruntled owners claim that the couple’s rap lyrics are of large concern when trying to push meals to typical families. According to the Wall Street Journal, some restaurants refused to promote and sell the meal.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Have you tried the new meal from McDonald’s? Or are you going to boycott it as well!?

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Latest:

Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com