Keke Palmer is still adjusting to motherhood and as the new mom to a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton Jackson whom she gave birth to just last week, the actress recently took to Instagram to get real about the hardships of motherhood while sending support along the way.

The 29-year-old took to the social platform to praise mothers, especially single mothers, for all of the hard work they put into the job. “If you are a single parent, pull out your cape,” she said in an IG video this week. “As a matter of fact, unclip your angel wings because I don’t know how else you did it.”

She also noted that she doesn’t want the message to sound insensitive towards single mothers, continuing, “maybe they lost somebody. Maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody. Maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village and sometimes that’s a privilege.”

The actress then gave a shout out to her friends and family while tearing up. “It could bring tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed,” she said.

The beauty shared the candid video along with the caption, “I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m gettin’ COOKED!”

Check it out below.

The actress’s video was met with support and encouragement from her followers, many of whom thanked the starlet for getting real about motherhood. “So so hard. We don’t talk about it enough. Give it up for all the moms! This is the hardest and most soul entrenched job. And the most rewarding,” one follower commented while another wrote, “appreciate this post. First two months was completely alone with my son at my place until my mom was able to come and help. Hardest thing in the world. But worth it.”

We absolutely love motherhood on Keke!

Keke Palmer Shares A Supportive Message About Mothers On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com