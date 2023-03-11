Yung Miami Steps Out In A Mesh Jumpsuit That We Love

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram this week absolutely serving in a mesh catsuit that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable mesh ensemble. The all black look was from the designer Alaia and currently retails for $3,180.

The mesh jumpsuit fit the beauty like a glove and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process. She wore black briefs underneath the fashionable look and served face and body while modeling the look for the ‘Gram.

She paired the trendy look with black pumps and carried a super cute matching black mini handbag to add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her jet black locs in a sleek and straight style with a middle part that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots during her night out on the town.

“Acting Bad ” she captioned the look.

Check out the stylish ensemble below.

It’s official, Yung Miami has once again given us style goals and is definitely one of our favorite fashion girlies!

What do you think about the Caresha Please host’s latest look? Did she nail it?

