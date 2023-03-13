Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET

It’s been reported that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is vying to be the next majority owner of BET.
This news comes less than a week after a similar Variety report claimed that Tyler Perry and Byron Allen are also seeking to make a majority purchase of BET Media Group from Paramount Global. BET Media Group includes several brands, including BET, BET+, and VH1. The new majority owner would also acquire BET Studios, where much of BET’s overall video production is done.
It’s important to note that Paramount Global has not claimed to have spoken with anyone about the purchase of BET.
For Diddy, this type of acquisition would of course add to his already impressive list of business ventures. He’s owned Revolt since 2013, and his experience in television and ability to grow that company would seemingly make him a good fit.
Do you think Diddy would be able to lead BET into the future?
