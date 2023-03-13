Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Called ‘Auntie’ Beyoncé For Renaissance Tickets

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Megan Thee Stallion is reminding us that she has friends in high places!

During Sunday’s Vanity Fair party, the beauty told ET that she had no shame in pinging her “auntie” Beyoncé for the biggest favor of all time: tickets to the highly anticipated Renaissance Tour! While other fans have been scrambling to get seats for what could be the best show of the year, Meg gushed that she actually has a direct line to the Queen Bey and was able to secure tickets simply by calling her up!

“They gon be hating on me, but I got them,” the starlet gushed when asked if she secured her concert tickets.

“Oh baby, you know I called up them directly like, Beyoncé. Let me get a ticket!” she continued before jokingly adding, “You know Beyonce is my auntie!”

All smiles, the rapper concluded her bubbly interview with, “It’s my first night out and I’m here, I’m ready” before heading into the party.

As you know, Meg and Bey’s friendship is beyond solid. Not only do they both share a love for their hometown of Houston, Texas, but the two stars won a Grammy together for their 2020 collab, “Savage” collab. And not to mention that Meg is part of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation music group – so you could say that their love for each other runs deep!

What do you think about Meg’s fashionable return to the spotlight?

