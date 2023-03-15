Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson can start negotiating with other teams today after the team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last week.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Jackson can start contract talks, however, if Jackson plays under the franchise tag in 2023, he would receive $32+ million for the season.
If Jackson seeks a new deal, the Ravens would have five days to match that offer. However, if the Ravens choose not to match the offer, they would acquire two first-round draft picks.
The team has until Mid-July to sign Lamar Jackson to a contract extension but if the two can’t agree, reports say Jackson will play on the franchise tag.
Lamar Jackson Can Start Negotiating With Other Teams Today was originally published on 92q.com
