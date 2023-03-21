The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Ciara was spotted on the scene striking a few poses in an adorable all black designer look and of course, she looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable ensemble.

The songstress made an appearance at the recent 2023 Fashion Trust US event and certainly brought the fashion. For her slay, the beauty rocked a sheer top, black maxi skirt and black blazer, all from the designer Grace Ling. The monochromatic ensemble fit her like a glove and the starlet was sure to serve LEWKS as she posed on the carpet ahead of the fashionable event.

To add to the stylish look, she also made sure to serve face as she donned a light beat and was all smiles as she rocked a nude lip to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde locs in a tightly curled bob that certainly gave us hair envy and complimented the sophisticated outfit.

Check out Ci Ci’s fashionable look from the event below.

Whenever Ciara steps out, she does not come to play! We’re always loving her style and this Grace Ling ensemble is definitely one that we’re adding to our fashion vision board!

Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s latest look? Did she nail the all black ensemble?

Ciara Stepped Out In A Black Grace Ling Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com