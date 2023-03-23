The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

One of the hottest accessory imprints is trying to change the game again. Telfar is rolling out a new pricing model.

As spotted on Business Of Fashion the New York City based label is changing their approach on how they sell their uber popular bags. This week the company announced they are restructuring their pricing model with a goal of empowering their consumer base.

Starting with their forthcoming collection, all of their bags will be released at the wholesale price. From there pricing will increase depending on the demand. Once an item sells out of inventory it will remain at that final price for all future drops. Founder Telfar Clemens explained their strategy in an exclusive interview with Fast Company Magazine. “Many brands use price as a barrier to entry. I never wanted that for my brand,” he stated.

This is just yet another move in Telfar’s approach to disrupting the luxury category. Previously Telfar launched their “Bag Security Program” where consumers can pre-order bags prior to production and receive their piece months later. The initiative is a direct response to the difficulty of purchasing bags upon launch (they sell out quickly). In 2021 they launched their “Telfar TV” feature on the Telfar app to combat bots.

Photo: TELFAR

The post Bag Secured: Telfar Rolls Out New Pricing Model appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Bag Secured: Telfar Rolls Out New Pricing Model was originally published on hiphopwired.com