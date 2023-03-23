Watch: Mo’Nique Reintroduces Herself In Netflix Stand Up Special ‘My Name is Mo’Nique’ Trailer

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mo’Nique’s newest stand-up special, My Name is Mo’Nique today (Mar. 23). The exciting trailer marks the comedian’s return to stand up. Check out the official trailer and a first look images inside.

Mo’Nique is back, telling her story by her own rules and in her own special way. The Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe award-winning actress and comedian is thrilled to bring fans her newest stand-up special, My Name is Mo’Nique globally on Netflix next month.

“Tonight when y’all walk away from me,” Monique begins introducing her set in the trailer. “Y’all will understand who the f*ck I am.”

The audience explodes in laughter throughout the entire trailer. There were even celebrity sightings to look forward to in the crowd. It’s beautiful to see Mo’Nique has garnered the industry’s support and continuous admiration from her fans.

The official stand-up description details:

Mo’Nique delivers a career defining, powerhouse stand-up performance in her unprecedented return to the stage. Filled with laugh till you cry stories as well as soul baring emotion, Mo’Nique promises that by the end of the show you will understand why she is the way she is, and true to form, she delivers. From the mean streets of Baltimore and remembering her Grandma Mimi’s warnings about men, to why she “ACCEPTS” the sometimes-harsh realities that come with life, Mo’Nique with her unique brand of candor, fearlessness, and humor reveals all of herself, and leaves nothing on the table.

The special is directed by L. Frazier with executive production by Sidney Hicks and Monique Hicks. Mo’Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels. My Name is Mo’Nique debuts globally to Netflix April 4th.

Check out the official trailer below:

First look images:

