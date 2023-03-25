‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors has been in the spotlight due to his major roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, but now apparently he’s in trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the actor was arrested in New York on Saturday morning (March 25th) on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. Hewas booked and released from custody.
The site reports that police were called after Majors and a woman got into a dispute and he reportedly attacked the alleged victim. The relationship with the woman is unknown at this time
The woman suffered minor injuries including a cut near her ear, redness, and marks on her face. She was taken to a nearby hospital.
Majors denies all allegations. His rep told TMZ “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”
