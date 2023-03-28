Loud And Factually Wrong Fox News Contributor Blames Unlocked ‘Side Door’ For School Shooting In Nashville

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, another senseless and horrific school shooting took place killing adults and children. This time, it happened in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities identified 28-year-old former student Audrey E. Hale as the person who shot and killed three adults and three children at the Covenant School, a private school in the wealthy Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, according to the New York Times.

From the Times:

The Nashville police chief, John Drake, said on Monday that the attack was targeted, rather than random, but that it was too early to discuss a possible motive. Local and federal investigators working on the case were reviewing writings and had made contact with the shooter’s father, Chief Drake said.

The school, called the Covenant School, is in the wealthy Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, a few miles south of downtown, and enrolls about 200 students in preschool through sixth grade. The attack on Monday was the 13th school shooting in the United States this year that resulted in injury or death, according to Education Week.

While it was too early to discuss Hale’s possible motives or any other details of the shooting, it’s apparently never too early for the fine folks at Fox News to be loud and wrong while reporting their opinions in lieu of facts. And we all know that when conservatives start forming opinions regarding mass shootings, those opinions are going to revolve around a single idea: It was anything but guns that caused the shooting.

In this case, the shooting could have been prevented if not for side doors existing in schools.

“We need to remember, the side door, I don’t know the exact facts of this moment but from what I understand a side door was unlocked,” said Fox contributor Nicole Parker, who is a former FBI agent, according to HuffPost. “That seems to be a common pattern in many of these shootings. A side door.”

Parker, of course, made no mention of the rifle, assault rifle-style pistol and a handgun that Hale, who was killed by police at the scene, was carrying, because how could that possibly be relevant when there are deadly, unchecked side entrances in schools that clearly need to be regulated, amirite?

As it turns out, surveillance footage shows that Hale entered the school by shooting out two sets of glass doors and ducking through broken glass. Suffice it to say, the doors were likely locked and even if they weren’t, there’s obviously no lock that can keep bullets from shattering glass. Hale also reportedly had a map of the school and a manifesto, meaning this was a well-planned shooting.

And that, my friends, is why you don’t just start filling in the blanks with your imagination when you “don’t know the exact facts.”

But since Fox News hosts and other assorted conservatives have blamed mass shootings on everything from rap music and video games, to a “lack of God” and mental illness, to—and this one really takes the cake—marijuana use, it’s just pretty clear their first priority is protecting guns at all costs. And by “costs,” I mean lives.

