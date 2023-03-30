Rapper Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, fell from an apartment window onto a concrete pavement on March 4. He was rushed to the ICU where it was discovered he suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his pelvis and feet, a lacerated liver, and collapsed lungs.
According to Steven P. Haddad, the family’s lawyer, Zohar remains in ICU as of Wednesday (March 29). Flo Rida has yet to publicly address the incident.
The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, has filed a lawsuit against the building’s owners and managers. A construction company and a window installer are also listed as defendants. She claims that the New Jersey building’s windows “posed a hazardous condition,” which she states aided in her son’s accidental fall.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Rev. Al Sharpton Quotes Central Park 5 Member While Reacting To Donald Trump Indictment: ‘Karma’
- Apple Offers The “Buy Now Pay Later” Feature
- Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
- Grammy Award Winning DJ Drama Talks Possible BMF Appearance, New Project “I’m Really Like That,” Clears Up His Philly Anthem Statement + More
- Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Pras Michel’s Multimillion Dollar Fraud Scheme Trial
- Law Roach’s Partnership With TJ Maxx Is The Fashion Industry’s Best Kept Secret
- Drizzy P Talks News Music, Touring, Mentorship from Lil Wayne
- Review: Teyana Taylor Shines As Powerful Female Lead In ‘A Thousand And One’
- Jason Whitlock Says He’s ‘Never Voted,’ But He’s ‘Hardcore MAGA’ Now That Trump Has Been Indicted
- Gov. Ron DeSantis Declared ‘Florida Will Not Assist’ In Extraditing Donald Trump After Indictment
Flo Rida’s Son Taken to ICU After Falling From Apartment Window was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Twitter Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
CASSIUS Gems: 15 Times Bianca Lawson Proved She Was Ageless On Instagram
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Baes & Baddies: Supremely Stacked Shadée Monique Is More Than Just Joe Budden’s Boo
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
Photos From Majority-Black Mississippi Towns Destroyed By Tornado Will Leave You Heartbroken