The Minnesota Timberwolves had quite a game yesterday, losing two star players by the end of the night.

Center Rudy Gobert was sent home after throwing a punch at teammate, Kyle Anderson, during a timeout in the second quarter. Anderson reacted lunging toward Gobert, but the interaction was quickly deescalated.

Anderson remained in the game, and Gobert did issue a public apology soon after.

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organi[z]ation and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate,” Rudy tweeted.

This was only half of the team’s misfortune for the night.

During the first quarter, Forward Jaden McDaniels was substituted out for picking up two quick fouls. In a fit of rage, he punched a wall on the way to the locker room and broke his hand.

“What could have POSSIBLY made you that mad that you’re going to punch a wall and break your hand, and be out for the dang on season. My Lord,” Steven A. Smith commented.

With an injury like this, McDaniels will surely be unable to play. Gobert’s status moving forward is unknown.

The 2023 NBA postseason tips off with the play-in tournament tomorrow, April 11th.

Jaden McDaniels Breaks Hand After Punching a Wall During Regular-Season Finale was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com