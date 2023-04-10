NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know

National Action Network’s Annual Convention will be held in New York City this week from April 12-15 at the Times Square Hotel.
The four-day summit will bring together the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and nearly a dozen Biden Administration officials, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, Magic Johnson, and other leaders in entertainment, business, civil rights, education, and other fields, to discuss the state of Black America and galvanize the Civil Rights Movement.
According to a press release from NAN, panels, plenary addresses, and events will all be rooted in the need to empower Black Americans during this vital time. One of the more intriguing panels will kick off on April 12 as Ben Crump will lead a panel on police reform with the families of Tyre Nichols and other Black men and women killed by police. The panel will feature Rodney Wells and Row Vaughn, the parents of Tyre Nichols – who was fatally beaten to death by Memphis police officers earlier this year. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner and Wanda Cooper Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery will also join the panel. NAN’s police reform panel has been a fixture of the Annual Convention since its origin and remains a critical conversation point as the nation continues to grapple with institutionalized racism and the high-profile killings of Black and Brown men and women by law enforcement.
On Friday, Vice President Harry will deliver a keynote address, as several cabinet secretaries are set to address the thousands of attendees throughout the convention. Tyler Perry is set to receive the President’s Award at Keepers of the Dream – the Convention’s premier event honoring those who keep Dr. King’s vision for America alive. Also scheduled to make appearances are media personalities Michelle Miller and Lawrence O’Donnell; business titans Robert F. Smith and Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and leaders of the Black Church, including Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman of NAN and the Conference of National Black Churches (CNBC).
Highlighted below are some of the key events:
WEDNESDAY
9:45 am – 10:30 am
FIRESIDE CHAT: THE POWER OF OUR VOTE
Kerry Washington, Actor, Producer, and Activist, & Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder & President, National Action Network
10:30 am – 11:30 am
FROM GRIEF TO ACTION: THE FIGHT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE CONTINUES
Moderators: Benjamin Crump, Esq., Attorney, Ben Crump Law, PLLC
Panelists:
Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner
Wanda Cooper Jones, Mother of Ahmaud Arbery
Allisa Findley, Sister of Botham Jean, President, Botham Jean Foundation
Philonise Floyd, Brother of George Floyd
Terrence Floyd, Brother of George Floyd
Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin
Rodney Wells, Father of Tyre Nichols
Row Vaughn, Mother of Tyre Nichols
Buddy McClean, Father of Amir Locke
2:45 pm – 4:00 pm
INCREASING THE UTILIZATION OF DIVERSE ASSET MANAGERS: A CONVERSATION WITH LARGE ALLOCATORS OF CAPITAL PUBLIC PENSIONS & INVESTORS
Moderator:
Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity Partners
Panelists:
The Honorable Tom DiNapoli, Comptroller, New York State
The Honorable Brad Lander, Comptroller, New York City, NY
Jarvis Hollingsworth, Chair of the Board, Teacher Retirement System, Texas
Jagdeep Singh Bachher – University of California Chief Investment Officer
David Brand, Chairman, Atlanta Pension Fund
7:00 pm
KEEPERS OF THE DREAM PROGRAM (TICKETED EVENT | INVITE ONLY)
Host:
Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network
Honorees:
Tyler Perry, Actor, Filmmaker, Playwright, and Entrepreneur
Hill Harper, Actor, Author
Jennifer Jones-Austin, CEO, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, and Vice-Chair, National Board of Directors, National Action Network
Jane Rosenthal, Emmy Nominated Producer, CEO & Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises
Dr. Alfred Seawright, CEO of Medical Place, Montgomery AL
The Honorable Andrew Young, Former Ambassador, United Nations, and Civil Rights Leader
THURSDAY
2:45 pm – 2:00 pm
THE MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR DREAM COME TRUE: REAL CONTRACTS AND JOBS FOR MINORITIES AND WOMEN
Moderator:
Carra Wallace, Senior Advisor to Rev. Al Sharpton
Panelists:
Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises
Ron Busby Sr., President & CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
Michael J. Garner, Chief Business Diversity Officer, City-Wide Mayor’s Office of MWBEs
Jim Reynolds, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Capital and Managing Partner, JLC Infrastructure
Marlon R. Smith, Managing Partner, JLC Infrastructure
2:00pm – 3:00 pm
PUBLIC SAFETY IN URBAN AMERICA
Moderator:
Rev. Al Sharpton, President & Founder, National Action Network
Panelists:
The Honorable Eric Adams, Mayor, New York, NY
The Honorable Lori Lightfoot, 56th Mayor, Chicago, IL
The Honorable Michael A. Nutter, 98th Mayor, Philadelphia, PA
The Honorable Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon, NY
FRIDAY
9:45 am – 11:10 am
BLACK MENTAL HEALTH: A STATE OF EMERGENCY
Moderator:
Mike Muse, Host, The Mike Muse Show, SiriusXM, Co-host, “Sway in the Morning”, Contributor, ABC Network and Co-founder, Muse Recordings,
Panelists:
Ebony Baylor, Director of Policy and Advocacy, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda
Kier Gaines, Licensed Therapist
David Johns, NBJC, Executive Director
Dr. Wendy Osefo, Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Education, Author, Cast Member, Housewives of Potomac
The Honorable Bonnie Watson Coleman, Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives, (NJ-12), Chair, Emergency Task Force on Black Youth Suicide and Mental Health, and Co-Chair, Congressional Caucus on Black Women & Girls
Resource Announcement:
Rev. Dr. Que English, HHS Director, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships
12:00 pm – 12:30 pm
PLENARY ADDRESS
The Honorable Kamala D. Harris, Vice President, United States of America
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
THE STATE OF VIOLENCE IN AMERICA
Moderator:
Jazelle Barnett, NAN Youth Huddle Leader & Patrice Perry, NAN Youth Huddle Senior Advisor
Panelists:
William Craig, Founder, Lead by Example
Carolyn Cuffee, Board Chair, The DLee23 Foundation
Kevin Livingston, Founder and President, 100 Suits for 100 Men
Angelina Rosado, Founder, Returning Hope, Inc.
Iesha Sekou, Founder and CEO, Street Corner Resources and I AM PEACE Cure Violence
Monet Smith, Founder, Societal Interventions
Emerald Snipes, Daughter of Eric Garner and Founder, We Can’t Breathe, Inc. Lead by Example Foundation
The Honorable Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate, New York, NY
SATURDAY
2:15 pm – 3:15 pm
PROTECTING BLACK HISTORY IN SCHOOLS AND IN AMERICA
Moderator:
Follyvi Dossa, Director, Youth & College, National Action Network
Panelists:
Rev. Malcolm Byrd, NAN Director of Operations, NYC Chapters, and Senior Pastor, Mother AME Zion Church
Denora Getachew, CEO, DoSomething.org
Gabriel Graham, Student, Activist, Florida A&M University and Youth Leader, National Action Network Tallahassee
Myles Hollingsworth, Student, Howard University, Gen-Z Activist, and Youth and College, NAACP New York State
Dr. Dennis McKesey, Founder and CEO, In Our Best Interest LLC., and The Off School Grounds Coalition, Inc.
The Honorable Delvin Moody, former Councilman, Utica, NY, Religious Scholar, Public Servant
Lauren Nickes, President, Spelman Collegiate Chapter, National Action Network
Click here for the full list of events.
SEE ALSO:
Rev. Al Sharpton Quotes Central Park 5 Member While Reacting To Donald Trump Indictment: ‘Karma’
The Legacy Of Al Sharpton: Why Do Conservatives Hate Him So Much?
The post NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on NewsOne.
NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know was originally published on newsone.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
The Most Dangerous Cities in America
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!
-
Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Releases Text Messages From Alleged Assault Victim, Twitter Has Thoughts