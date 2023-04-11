Aliyah Boston Selected By Indiana Fever With 1st Pick In WNBA Draft: “It’s Just Really Special”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

With the WNBA gearing up for the next season, the newest stars have new homes.

The draft is underway, and the first pick by the Indiana Fever is Aliyah Boston of South Carolina.

It didn’t come as much of a surprise since the 6-foot-5 Virgin Islands native was 2022 Naismith Player of the Year, led South Carolina to their second national championship in school history in 2022 and was named Player of the Year.

“It’s just really special,” said Boston after the pick while rocking a white jumpsuit and purple hair. “I’m thankful, first, to God just for putting me in this position but also thankful to everybody in Indiana, just because they saw something in me, and I’m just ready to get there and get to work.”

She also appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to reveal how she took in the moment.

“I was really nervous just because it was something that I’d been working toward for quite a long time,” Boston said on GMA. “When I heard my name called, it was like a weight had been lifted off my shoulder.”

She ends her collegiate career with a record of 129 wins and nine losses under the tutelage of well-decorated South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who was in attendance at New York City’s Spring Studios for the WNBA draft festivities.

“She has been the cornerstone of our program for the past four years,” Staley said of Boston amid South Carolina’s Final Four appearance. “She elevated us. She raised the standard of how to approach basketball. She’s never had a bad day. She’s never come into practice sulking. She’s always just the person that you saw, so very, very consistent,” Staley said.

