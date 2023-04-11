Donna Kelce made history in February as the first mom to ever have two sons play against each other in Super Bowl LVII.
The viral split outfit she wore at the game was designed and produced by a Maryland business, Passion for Ezra, that makes custom sports gear and other products.
Now the iconic outfit is on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio!
The front of the jersey represents Travis Kelce’s Chiefs. He wrote “Love you, Mommy!” on his No. 87 while the back is Jason’s Kelce’s No. 62, and he signed that one “Love you Momma!”
Very special moment for the family!
The post Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame appeared first on 92 Q.
