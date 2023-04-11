Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Isn’t Racist Or ‘Against Black People’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sports Journalist Stephen A. Smith certainly is no Jason Whitlock, but he’s no Shannon Sharpe either. (Which is to say, he isn’t quite Uncle Ruckus, but he also falls way short of Huey Freeman.) Smith constantly shows us that he’s at least checking sunken place Zillow ads for his next home, but I wouldn’t go so far as to call him a full-blown Get Out victim. He catches side-eye for going further out of his way than any Black person should go to defend Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from suspicion of racism after a Jim Crow-era photo surfaced that appeared to show him among a mob of white teens trying to block Black students from integrating his high school. He also called NBA players “foolish” for threatening to boycott the league in protest of racial oppression. He’s also blown a half-sunken gasket attacking Colin Kaepernick for generally the same reason. (OK, so maybe he’s at least Diet Whitlock.)

So, it isn’t terribly surprising that he’s out here joining Black conservative Trump-stumpers across America in being the Black voice to claim ex-President Donald Trump isn’t racist.

During a sit down at a Semafor Media Summit on Monday, Smith said he used to enjoy talking to Trump about sports before he ran for president, but that he doesn’t mess with Trump anymore and he certainly wouldn’t vote for him.

“I think he’s changed, but I will tell you this: I think when people call him racist and stuff like that, I’ve never thought of Trump that way,” Smith said. “He’s not against black people, he’s against all things not named Trump.”

Nah, bruh—you don’t need to be out here making a “he’s not racist, he hates everybody” argument on behalf of the MAGA cult leader who couldn’t hide his bigotry to save his life (or at least his bid for a second term as president).

Two things can be true at once: Trump attacks anyone who stands against him, and Trump is racist.

Trump was racist when he led the clearly racist “birther” movement against former President Barack Obama. He was racist when he called for the executions of the Central Park Five and doubled down on it even after they were exonerated. Donald Trump was being racist when he referred to African nations as “sh*thole countries” and when he told Black and brown congresswoman who were born and/or raised in the U.S. to go back where they came from. He was being a racist bigot when he generalized Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, and when he made his numerous attempts at rebranding COVID-19 as the “China virus.” He was being racist when he ignited that white fragility and propaganda-infused war against critical race theory and Black Lives Matter. Trump is so racist he has dinner dates with oud and proud white nationalist Nick Fuentes and ex-KKK grand wizard David Duke accused him of jacking his white supremacist style.

The fact is, there’s a nearly bottomless open bar full of examples of Trump’s racism. Hell, Trump can’t even come up with a single example of expressed racism coming from the Black prosecutors who launched criminal investigations into him. It’s almost as if he were calling them racist for no other reason than because they’re Black. Bun, nah, that couldn’t be the case because that would be, well—you know.

It’s also worth mentioning that while Smith says he won’t vote for Trump, it’s not because of his racism or his politics—it’s because Trump is too controversial for the presidency.

From Semafor:

Smith said that he is has conservative views and that he is not “beyond voting Republican” but that, “I am beyond voting for Trump.”

He said that it was not because of Trump’s politics but because the presidency required “statesmanship” and that the president had to be someone who wants to galvanize the country, not divide it.

Who knows why half-sunken Black folks like Smith and Van Jones feel this incessant need to randomly throw a cape on for Trump, who wouldn’t use a bottle of Trump water to put out a burning cross on their lawns? Trump is a racist bigot, a misogynist, a perpetual liar and quite possibly a criminal. None of that changes because he and Smith used to talk about sports, and Smith might be surprised to learn that racists often make an effort to veil their racism while in the presence of Black people, or as Trump calls us: “My African American over here.”

The post Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Isn’t Racist Or ‘Against Black People’ appeared first on NewsOne.

