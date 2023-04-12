Tensions in Akron are raised this week as a grand jury ponders the decision of whether or not criminal charges should be filed against the eight police officers involved in the death of Jayland Walker.
Last June, Walker was being pursued by police when they report he fired a gunshot. The report further explains that when Walker finally stopped there was a gun on the passenger seat, though FOX 8 reports that he was described as “unarmed” by investigators.
Walker was then shot 46 times.
While many are mentally preparing for the grand jury’s decision, a special group of Akron residents is gathering to “pray for peace” in the city. They call themselves “Love Akron”, and they hope to quell the potential unrest that could be on its way.
From FOX 8:
“Jesus, we believe that you love the city more than you could,” one person could be heard praying, while holding a fence in front of the Summit County Courthouse.
“We’re praying first for comfort and peace for the Walker family, that’s first and foremost. We don’t ever want to forget the reason that we’re here, but also we’re praying for the leadership of our city, from the mayor to council to the grand jury,” said Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, senior pastor of House of Prayer for All People.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
After Walker’s death, there were protests across downtown Akron, peaceful and otherwise. In preparation for what could be to come, several businesses, including the street level of Akron’s city hall, have boarded up their windows.
With no timetable for how long the grand jury could take to reach its decision, officials are hopeful that we’ll all know something within the next week or so.
Akron Residents ‘Pray For Peace’ Ahead of Jayland Walker Decision was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
