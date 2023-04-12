A Viral Post Reminded Us Why Kim Porter Is A Forever Muse And Inspiration

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The late, great Kim Porter left behind a legacy of beauty, grace and class. A viral post about her influence proves why she will always be the muse and a forever inspiration. Check out some fun facts about Kim Porter inside.

In a viral post on Instagram, one user @luvvjones__shared some interesting facts about why she feels Porter is the muse and inspiration. The post reveals how acclaimed producer Dallas Austin’s relationship with model Kim was the inspiration for the 2002 film Drumline. It also details how Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady,” which was written by Al B. Sure, her son Quincy Brown’s father, and DeVante Swing.

Austin shared in an interview with Daily Mail that, “Most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in Drumline as Nick Cannon played my character.”

Both Austin and Porter grew up together in Columbus, Georgia and their parents were pregnant with them at the same time.

“My mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus,” Austin reveals. “I have never known a life without Kim Porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching BMWs or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody and we made it!!”

The two went to their high school prom together:

Meanwhile, Al B. Sure and Porter’s relationship led to their brief union in 1989. When they were together, he co-wrote “Forever My Lady,” which is popularly sang by Jodeci. As fans may have imagined, the song is absolutely about Porter. At the time, she was pregnant with their son, Quincy.

He looked at her and professed, “So you’re having my baby, and it means so much to me.” So, the lyrics began to pour out. He and Jodeci member, Devante Swing, went on to write and produce the song.

We love a fun fact:

Yes, Kim! Forever our muse and inspiration.

Check out the post below:

A Viral Post Reminded Us Why Kim Porter Is A Forever Muse And Inspiration was originally published on globalgrind.com