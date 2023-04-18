The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock is glowing in her latest Instagram post as she proudly displays her new blue hair, new smile, and growing baby bump.

Artist Chrisean Rock has come up! The “Lit” rapper wowed her followers on Instagram with her new look, and the reviews were positive. In a reel, the influencer looked very happy as she stroked her fresh blue tresses done by the Hair Queen LA. She then flashed her new smile, revealing that she had dental work done. And to top her transformation off, Rock donned only a bra and black leather pants, showing her growing baby bump.

Rock posted the reel to the tunes of her song “Time.” Her caption read, “@hairqueen_la lit !!! I got my smile back thank you @teethbytrev dr_trevthomas.” Her followers flooded her comment section with praises on her new look and best wishes on her pregnancy journey. One follower typed, “ LOOK AT THE GLOW!!! I NEED YOU TO PLANT YOURSELF IN THIS ENERGY 24/7.” While another follower was here for Rock’s vibe. “Ok sis. Healthy and pregnant stay with this energy.”

There have been doubts among Rock’s followers concerning her pregnancy. Also, many social media users are against her relationship with rapper Blueface, saying that the pair are toxic and that she deserves better. While we aren’t sure of Rock’s current relationship status, we know that she looks incredible, and we hope she continues to thrive!

DON’T MISS…

Who Is Chrisean Rock? 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Rising Reality Star

7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps

Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram

Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com