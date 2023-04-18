Ice Spice recently posted a now-deleted post to Instagram with the caption “ayo isis ”. Instagram took that post down because of the “Isis” reference. However, what Instagram didn’t know is that the reference was not referring to the terrorist group, but to her real name, Isis. Instagram removed it for “violating community guidelines”. The 23-year-old Bronx rapper’s real name is Isis Naija Gaston.
“Can’t type my name is ode,” she stated in an Instagram story showing the banned post. The removal was likely due to Instagram’s automatic algorithm filters. Despite any of this, Ice Spice continues to dominate in the music industry. Justa. few days ago, Ice Spice linked up with Nicki Minaj for the Princess Diana Remix and it went viral. The two were seen in all-pink attire dancing and twerking in an all-pink room. It gained lots of attention as expected and Spice continues to elevate.
Instagram Removes Ice Spice Posts Because of “Isis” Reference was originally published on hot1009.com
