Zaya Wade is killing it when it comes to fashion lately and has just broken the internet once again with her latest Instagram photos!

The teenage beauty took to the social platform earlier this week to share a few new photos of herself looking as gorgeous as ever as she served face and full confidence in Miu Miu. For her latest look, the starlet donned a white button down, which she paired with a black sweater dress over it, both from Miu Miu. She accessorized the look with black, leather sandals and a small handbag.

The gorgeous teen wore minimal make up, only rocking eye shadow, blush and a bit of lip gloss to give off a natural look. She rocked a short, bob like style that was parted down the middle and framed her face.

Zaya took to the platform to share the fashionable look with her followers she wore to the designer’s SS ’23 fashion show. While uploading a series of photos in a carousel, the beauty captioned the look, “on my way” while posing in a parking lot in front of a white pick up truck.

Check it out below.

We’re loving Zaya’s style lately! Beauties, what do you think about this model’s latest Miu Miu slay?

Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com