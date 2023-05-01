Skechers Signs Doja Cat To Be Their First “Artist-In-Residence”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Skechers may not be the premier sneaker brand out in these streets, but that isn’t stopping them from recruiting one of the biggest names in the music industry.

According to Digital Music News, Doja Cat has just inked a deal with Skechers and has become their first “Artist-In-Residence” in the process. The pop artist turned rapper kicked off her new partnership by stepping out in a pair of Skecher Uno sneakers when she arrived to the Time100 Gala in New York City this past weekend. Classy!

From Digital Music News:

“Skechers has given me a new canvas to create,” Doja Cat tweeted about the new partnership. “I can’t wait to show everyone what we are building.”

Doja’s Gala dress is a custom creation brought to life by Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good and creative director and stylist Brett Alan Nelson. The design incorporates much from the Skechers shoe upon which it is inspired — quite literally — with laces tying multiple deconstructed pairs of black Skechers Uno sneakers across Doja Cat’s form.

“I designed this look with almost 70 pairs of black Skechers Uno sneakers deconstructed into a performance look for her Time100 performance,” Nelson continued. “There is nothing more punk rock than completely destroying something and making it into something else.”

Somewhere out there Kanye West is punching the air. Still, can’t be mad at Doja Cat for getting that sneaker bag. Wasn’t like Nike or adidas was knocking down her door anyway.

No word on what else Skechers and Doja might have coming down the pike, but best believe her fanbase will eat up whatever they cook up in the kitchen.

What do y’all think of Doja Cat getting down with Skechers? Let us know in the comments section below.

