Keke Palmer been fine, but she made her official crossover to MILF land at the 2023 Met Gala. The mother of one has been showing off her new motherly figure, and she is a certified baddie.

The actress wore a classic 90s Chanel-inspired strapless look designed by Sergio Hudson. Between the hair, makeup, and styling, Palmer looked like a modern-day Robin Givens straight out of Boomerang.

She carried the same vintage beauty energy into her Met Gala afterparty look – another stylish dress designed by Hudson.

The black mini dress featured a purple, yellow, pink, and blue design across the chest and torso area. She partnered the look with a neon pink coat and black strappy heels. Between her big hair and bold colors, Palmer perfectly captured the essence of a 90s baddie.

The Nope actress has always carried herself with confidence, but motherhood has taken it to another level and we love to see it.

Palmer posted a few photos from the afterparty, and she ATE THE GIRLIES UP!

“Mamma was hungry so she came, TO EAT.

#afterpartythings,” she wrote.

I know thats right! Welcome to the life of a MILF, Keke! You’re in great company.

Keke Palmer Serves 90s Realness At The Met Gala Afterparty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com