The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is sharing the love after designing her own shoe with the Jordan Brand.

Over the weekend, the songstress gifted rapper Lil Wayne a brand new pair of sneakers from her new collaboration with the Brand, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem.”

The rapper excitedly showed off the sneakers in a video posted on social media over the weekend, saying, “These b**** is beautiful,” while thanking Teyana and the Jordan Brand for the brand new gear. “Also, you told me it was because of the roses that I gave you and thank you. You ain’t gotta give me nothing back. I can’t match this,” he continued in the video.

Check out the heartfelt moment below from The Neighborhood Talk.

Teyana’s new sneaker, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem”, features a white base with red overlays, perfect for the Harlem native. The Nike swoosh on the side is oversized and stitched on with green horns protruding throughout and was named from the beauty’s 2018 single, “Rose in Harlem” – quite fitting if you ask us!

The shoe is expected to retail for $150 and will release to the public later this year, and after Lil Wayne’s stamp of approval on the unreleased shoe, we already know it’s going to be a hit when it hits the streets!

What do you think about Teyana’s new sneakers? Will you cop?

DON’T MISS…

Junie Makes Her Runway Debut In Teyana Taylor’s NYC-Inspired PLT Show

Baby Junie Is Serving LEWKS On Teyana Taylor’s Instagram Page Again

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, And Rue Rose Serve Natural Curls And Melanin On The Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’

Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com