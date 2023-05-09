Tiger Woods Being Sued in $30 Million Sexual Harassment Case

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, has filed a $30 million sexual harassment case, according to court documents.
The internationally renowned golfer allegedly pursued Herman sexually, then gave her the ultimatum of signing a non-disclosure agreement for the relationship or losing her job.
She was hired at his South Florida restaurant (The Woods Jupiter) in 2014, and the two began dating in 2017.
Once the relationship ended, “ he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA,” Herman’s team claims. She is using President Joe Biden’s 2022 Speak Out Act as a defense in the case. The law bans the pre-dispute non-disclosure and non-disparagement contract clauses involving sexual assault and harassment.
She previously first filed a suit against Woods in 2022, after their public split, for similar claims.
Tiger Woods denies all claims, saying that she is a “jilted ex-girlfriend”.
Further details on the case are pending.
