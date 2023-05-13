Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she performed in a custom, green sparkly look that we can’t stop thinking about!
The beauty took to Instagram to show off her recent look as she rocked the custom look to perfection which was an all green jumpsuit with cut out detailing on the sides and sparkles throughout to give the look a pop that we all love. The starlet wore this look for a recent performance and we’re sure she shut it down in this stunning ensemble.
The songstress paired the look with dainty jewelry and and wore her hair in a sleek and straight tousled look with short bangs. Her make up matched her green ensemble as she rocked sparkly blush and eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look ahead of her big performance.
Taking the social media platform, Lizzo shared a photo carousel of her look along with a video of her on stage performance. As for her caption, she jokingly wrote, “Short bang gave until she didn’t ” about her hair moment.
Check it out below.
Lizzo Gives Us A LEWK In Her Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
