Championship Moms is a new limited series from iOne Digital that shines a spotlight on some of the biggest talent from the NCAA tournament, and their mothers.
From zipping across the nation to watch games, to dealing with injuries, to making sense of NIL deals, Championship Moms will document the behind the scenes drama that comes with supporting male and female athletes competing at high level in the college basketball world. The featured talent is Cleone Boston, mother of Aliyah Boston of the University of South Carolina, and Elbe Braithwaite, mother of J’wan Roberts of the University of Houston.
The docu-style series will not just show the high and lows but also relay the strengthening of the bonds between college athlete and parent along their journey.
Watch the first episode of Championship Moms above.
‘Championship Moms’ Shows Supporting NCAA Talent Is A Family Affair was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Tory Lanez Denied Retrial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Twitter Rejoices
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot
-
11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”