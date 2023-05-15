Dominique Da Diva had a chance to sit down with superstar Don Toliver. They talk about creative process behind his film and if he’d ever trade in music for acting! With a heavy roster of features on his ‘Love Sick’ Album including “4 Me” feating his girl Kali Uchis, Dominique Da Diva asked him who else was on his list of artists for possible tracks. See his answer and so much more in their full interview below.
LISTEN LIVE TO THE QUICKSILVA SHOW MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7PM EST
Checkout the trailer for his ‘Love Sick: Open All Day, Every Night’ below and watch the film here: Amazon Prime
Don’t Miss Don Toliver on his upcoming tour this summer! Get your tickets here: dontolivermusic.com
Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Tory Lanez Denied Retrial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Twitter Rejoices
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot
-
11 Jaw-Dropping Looks From The World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”