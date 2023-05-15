Arts & Entertainment

E-40 Gets Honorary Doctorate From Gambling State University

More proof that you're never too old to get a degree...

Published on May 15, 2023

Look out Dr. Dre, there’s a new Hip-Hop doctor out in the West Coast, and he’s got the degree to prove it.

According to TMZ, E-40 can now call himself Dr. Fonzarelli. The Hip-Hop legend was blessed with an honorary doctorate degree by Grambling State University Friday (May 12). Having attended the school as an undergrad back in the 1980’s, E-40 made the most of his moment and during the commencement ceremony in Louisiana, gave the graduating class some gems like a true OG and kept it moving onto his next hustle.

TMZ reports:

As we reported, earlier this year he donated $100K to the HBCU’s music department to help install a recording studio so students could follow their dreams as he did. GSU surprised him by naming it the Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording studio.

For those who don’t know, 40 was a Grambling Tiger in 1986 … before he became the hip hop mogul we know today.

Whether he takes the degree and opens up a private practice is anyone’s guess, but best believe if he did he’d have a gang of fans looking to be diagnosed by Dr. E-Bonics. We know we would. Of course we’d get a second opinion right after, but still.

What do y’all think about Dr. Charlie Hustle’s latest accomplishment? Let us know in the comments section below.

