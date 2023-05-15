Kanye West Files Trademark For Struggle “YEEZY Sock Sneaker”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West technically doesn’t have a distributor, but he continues to make footwear.

If you have seen photos of Kanye West lately, you probably have seen his next fashion phase. The Chicago rapper has been photographed recently galavanting around with his “wife,” Bianca Censori, both sporting leggings. Fans couldn’t help but notice a pair of sock shoes on his West’s feet.

Well, it seems West is trying to make them a thing and is trying to trademark the atrocities that have a leather sole, according to TMZ.

Per TMZ:

Ye’s Mascotte Holdings Inc. recently filed for “YZY SOCK SHOES.” The documents, obtained by TMZ, were submitted May 4 — and while there’s not a whole lot of detail — there is an identification that reads, “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

Of course, Kanye’s no stranger to shoe design … and he was actually spotted wearing what appeared to be a sock shoe-type design back in 2019, so it’s possible he’s bringing the product to the masses.

So who will be selling these “YEEZY Socks?” That’s the million-dollar question. Yes, adidas announced it would be selling the remaining stock of YEEZY footwear, donating whatever it receives to charity while West gets his 15% commission, but there is no word on if that agreement means new footwear will be made.

Is It YEEZY Season?

This news also follows the secret YEEZY or YZY struggle fashion show where he showed off tight t-shirts, pants, and, yes, those funky-looking “sock sneakers.”

West’s name has been thrown around lately, whether it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene allegedly funding West’s presidential ambitions with her credit card or him linking with far-right white nationalist bozo Milo Yiannopolos to run his campaign.

Normally whatever West puts out, his rapper friends, and loyal fans are all over it. We’re not too sure what the reception will be for this new fashion trend he is on. One professional wrestler, Matt Cardona, had jokes about the look.

It sounds like YEEZY season is entirely upon us, unfortunately.

