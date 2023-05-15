The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, the internet was buzzing with word that Lil Durk and J. Cole just gave us the song for the summer. And luckily for us, the cut came with a video that captured the vibe that we need going into the hot months of 2023.

In their visual to “All My Life,” Lil Durk and J. Cole kick it on the porch on a sunny day with a gang of kids who sing the hook as Cole and Durk break down the obstacles they overcame to get this far in life and have no plans of stopping anytime soon. It was a pretty dope feel good video.

Back in NYC, Jim Jones doesn’t seem like he’s done with the life just yet and for his clip to the Sen City and Dub Aura assisted “Gang,” the trio pull a jux and run up in a cap store to make off with whatever they got stashed in the back room.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from NBA YoungBoy, Bailey Zimmerman and Dermont Kennedy, Albee Al and more.

LIL DURK FT. J. COLE – “ALL MY LIFE”

JIM JONES FT. SEN CITY & DUB AURA – “GANG”

NBA YOUNGBOY, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN & DERMONT KENNEDY – “WON’T BACK DOWN”

ALBEE AL – “WHAT YOU KNOW”

JAY WORTHY & ROC MARCIANO – “WAKE UP”

VICTORIA MONET FT. BUJU BANTON – “PARTY GIRLS”

38 SPESH – “DARK & GRIM”

BREEZYLYN FT. LOLA BROOKE & KALI – “BAD B*TCHES”

The post Lil Durk ft. J. Cole “All My Life,” Jim Jones ft. Sen City & Dub Aura “Gang” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.23 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole “All My Life,” Jim Jones ft. Sen City & Dub Aura “Gang” & More | Daily Visuals 5.15.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com