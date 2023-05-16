D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy was arrested over the weekend for allegedly pulling a gun out and threatening his girlfriend.
According to TMZ, his girlfriend has filed docs asking for a restraining order against the rapper.
Sources said he was arrested Saturday following a verbal altercation with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Police said it escalated to the point where Glizzy grabbed a firearm and made a threat. The incident happened on Saturday around 9 a.m.
Glizzy took off after the argument. He was tracked down and arrested around 6 p.m.
He was booked on a felony charge of making criminal threats.
According to records, he was released after about 4 hours behind bars on a $50,000 bond.
Police did not find a gun on Shy when he was arrested and he denied ever threatening the girlfriend.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Shy Glizzy Talks ‘Young Jefe 3,’ Fatherhood, Putting Artists On From His City + More
Ja Morant Appears To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him
Feels Fishy: Fans React To News of Cash App Creator Bob Lee’s Untimely Death
The post Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend appeared first on 92 Q.
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend was originally published on 92q.com
-
The Morning HUSTLE Show® “CA$H & DA$H” to Birthday Bash 2023
-
Tory Lanez Denied Retrial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Twitter Rejoices
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
The Fashion Credits: All The Show-Stopping Looks From Taraji P. Henson’s HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot