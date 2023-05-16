MAGA Mayor Rudy Giuliani Sued By Employee For Alleged Sexual Assault

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A former aide to Rudy Giuliani has filed a lawsuit alleging that he forced her into sexual acts while working for him, among other disturbing claims involving former President Donald Trump.

On Monday (May 15), former employee Noelle Dunphy filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against the former attorney to Donald Trump for sexual assault, wage theft and other misconduct including “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,” according to the filing.

Dunphy went to work for Giuliani as director of business development with the former New York City mayor “abusing Ms. Dunphy almost immediately after she started” working with him in 2019 when he was still in service as a lawyer to the former President. “He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands-which came virtually anytime, anywhere-was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation,” the lawsuit states. The suit describes how Giuliani allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him soon after she began working for him.

The filing discloses further lurid details, such as requiring Dunphy to record her interactions with Giuliani “anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani’s interactions with others,” in addition to his failure to pay her a salary of $1 million that he had to defer because he was in the midst of a turbulent divorce from his ex-wife. The 70-page suit also alleges that Giuliani often demanded that she work naked, in short shorts emblazoned with the American flag or in a bikini. Dunphy states she was fired in January 2021.

Another shocking detail from the lawsuit alleges that Giuliani claimed that he had “immunity,” going on to tell “her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split.” He also allegedly told her to funnel pardon requests outside of the Office of the Pardon Attorney so they wouldn’t be subject to Freedom of Information Act requests. That conversation wasn’t recorded, but Dunphy’s attorney Justin Kelton noted that another Giuliani associate, Lev Parnas, could corroborate the details as he was present for it.

Giuliani denied the claims in the lawsuit, with his spokesman Ted Goodman releasing a statement: “Mayor Rudy Giuliani unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy. Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims.”

