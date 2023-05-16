Jamie & Corinne Foxx Teaming Up To Host A New Game Show “We Are Family” Coming To FOX

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We know Jamie Foxx is recovering and is actively playing pickleball. We also know he will continue to secure the bag alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx.

Spotted on Deadline, Jamie Foxx will be hosting another game show. The actor/musician is on the mend after suffering what his daughter described as a mystery “medical complication” and will be teaming up with his seed to host the new game show We Are Family on FOX.

Foxx will have plenty of time to get back to 100% health because the show is set to premiere on the network in 2024. Foxx already works alongside his daughter on Beat Shazam. Nick Cannon is currently handling guest hosting duties while he recovers.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” Jamie and Corinne Foxx said in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family,” Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming of Fox Entertainment, added. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.

We Are Family Will Have An Interesting Family Twist

The website reports that We Are Family highlights non-famous relatives of celebrities teaming up with their hidden celebrity family members. At the same time, the contestants try and figure out which celebrity the performer is related to.

Per Deadline:

Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

Sounds interesting.

Foxx will also serve as an executive producer on the game show. We can’t wait to see him and his daughter back on our television screens.

