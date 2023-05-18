ESPN To Highlight Serena Williams’ Career With A Multi-Part Series, ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is known as the greatest of all time, and rightfully so. The Women’s Tennis Association ranked her number 1 in singles for 319 weeks in a row. She also finished as the year-end number 1 five times. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is the only tennis player to accomplish a Career Golden Slam in singles and doubles.

Simply put, Williams is the best to ever do it, and now ESPN is highlighting her career with a multi-part series titled In the Arena: Serena Williams.

The entertainment and sports programming network took to Twitter to announce the project.

“From phenom to icon We’re telling Serena’s story in the multi-part ESPN series “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” they wrote.

Williams took the world by storm when she announced her retirement from tennis last year. She might be known as the GOAT, but she’s endured a lot of lows during her career. She’s been mocked both on and off the court and treated like an exhibit in a funhouse. Despite the negativity she’s endured, Williams has inspired the world with her talent, drive, and willingness to stand up for herself unapologetically.

ESPN didn’t disclose additional details on the series, but we anticipate it will come out sometime this year. This is a big year for the star. Earlier this month, Williams announced she is pregnant with her second child.

We love this for her! Will you be watching ESPN’s series on Serena Williams?

