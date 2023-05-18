The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Every year, the Blue Bell Ice Cream lovers patiently wait for the unique flavored summer ice cream flavor to drop. The Dr. Pepper lovers will love this! Have you ever imagined what. Dr Pepper ice cream would taste like? Well, Imagine no longer!

Dr. Pepper Float, a combination of vanilla ice cream and Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, was unveiled on Thursday by Blue Bell.

Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado said in a press statement, “Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat.”

The new ice cream flavor hit shelves on Thursday in 23 different states. Pint and half-gallon sizes of the float will be available for purchase until 2024.

According to Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president of sales and marketing, the tastiest ice cream floats are prepared with Dr Pepper poured over a couple scoops of Blue Bell. Why not make our own unique take on this well-known dessert?”

Where can I buy Dr. Pepper Float ice cream?

Here’s where you can find the new ice cream flavor:

The following states will carry products from the collaboration: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Here’s Where to Get Blue Bell’s New Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream was originally published on thebeatdfw.com