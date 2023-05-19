The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A TikTok Mom in New York has gone viral after sharing her 6-year-old son’s morning routine.

Alissa Holder has a substantial following on social media in which some of her content involves participation from her son Ayaan. After gaining much popularity from her followers with the common knowledge that this young boy is very mature for his age, she decided to give her followers an behind the scene look at Ayaan’s morning routine!

“I was packing lunches for Ayaan & Alaïa and I look over to see Ayaan just casually drinking his lemon & honey tea, and reading a new book.” Alissa captioned on Instagram. “At first I laughed. Because…who does he think he is? . But then I realized that I’m glad he had this moment of calm and focus for himself before he starts his day at school. I Hope your day is off to a great start.”

That video was so wholesome! Ayaan looks like a grown man reading the morning paper he heads out to his nine to five career job! The comments were flooding with the same sentiments.

“Whose 55 year old daddy is trapped in this baby?” , “He looks like he’s got himself a healthy 401k.”, and “Can he be my life coach” were just a few of the funniest comments on the post.

If looking like the part directly translated to real life success, this young man is well on his way to being a millionaire! Follow him on instagram @ayaandiop

Mother Goes Viral After Filming Her 6-year-old Son’s Morning Routine was originally published on rnbphilly.com