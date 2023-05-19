Ja Morant’s Sneakers Pulled From Nike’s Site Amid Gun-Flashing Controversy

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout behind Ja Morant’s second gun-flashing incident continues.

As a Nike athlete, Morant was poised to take over for the oft-problematic Kyrie Irving, but the partnership isn’t getting off to a smooth ride. Due to him showing a gun on Instagram Live last week, Morant’s sneakers just got a lot harder for fans to buy as they’ve been removed from Nike’s site and the SNKRS App.

Morant’s first signature shoe, the Ja 1, was only released a month ago, and the campaign could barely get off the ground before it was ripped off shelves. A search on Nike’s website of Morant’s name yields no sneakers. Instead, results only show three t-shirts featuring his JA logo and a few Memphis Grizzlies jerseys.

The 23-year-old has been a member of Team Nike since 2019, when he was first added to the roster. Then in 2022, Nike added him to the exclusive list of ballers who would get a signature shoe, making history as the first Gen Z athlete to do so.

“I’ve been working with Nike and the design team for over two years to make sure that my shoe fits my game and looks good. I asked them to help me stay quick on the court. To support cuts, jumps, crossovers, and dunks,” said Morant of the sneaker’s debut. “I look back at my journey, and it’s hard to believe how far I’ve come.”

But with Morant’s gun incident on IG live, Morant’s partnership with Nike is in jeopardy as the sports world continues criticizing him for his questionable choices.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had spoken out about Morant committing the same offense twice and reacted similarly to most NBA fans when “the video appeared online.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw it this weekend — that video. Now, we’re in the process of investigating it,” he told ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Another sponsorship that could be flailing is his deal with Powerade, who pulled an ad he was featured in for NCAA’s March Madness, despite being the face of the Coca-Cola sports drink’s rebrand.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the second gun incident.

Ja Morant’s Sneakers Pulled From Nike’s Site Amid Gun-Flashing Controversy was originally published on cassiuslife.com